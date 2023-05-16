All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces advancing near Bakhmut for 3 days, Russians in stupor – Ground Forces Commander

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 May 2023, 11:11
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Screenshot from video from Syrskyi's Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, visited the troops near Bakhmut and thanked them for their counteroffensive actions during the last three days, completely disorienting the Russians.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from the commander of the ground forces: "Dear brothers, dear heroes, today you are creating the latest history. This is another chapter in our war, and it began just three days ago, when you launched an offensive. By your actions, you have stalled the entire Russian army because the Russians do not know where the offensive is, where our general offensive is, or what is happening near Bakhmut, which they already considered theirs and said that it was already actually surrounded. Moreover, now the situation is completely different."

Details: He added that the Wagnerites in Bakhmut are feeling like rats in a mousetrap because the Defence Forces from the north and the south continue offensive actions and gain victories.

According to Syrskyi, the defenders of Bakhmut use the "active defence" principle, thus destroying the Russian plans, who still have "more resources".

He added that he discussed and made the necessary decisions with the commanders of units and subdivisions to continue the defence operation. He said that together they had calculated all possible scenarios.

