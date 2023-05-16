All Sections
Year of captivity: families of Azovstal defenders call for bringing soldiers home

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 11:46

The Association of Azovstal Defenders’ Families calls for the release from captivity of more than 1,900 soldiers from Mariupol, including more than 700 soldiers of the Azov regiment.

Source: Association of Azovstal Defenders’ Families

Quote: "Exactly a year ago, on 16 May, the Ukrainian military, who had been holding their positions and defending Mariupol from the invaders for 86 days, received an order to cease the defence of Azovstal and lay down their arms.

Thanks to their courage and professionalism, the invaders brought in a significant part of their troops to Mariupol, which gave the Ukrainian troops the opportunity to regroup and wait for weapons from their partners.

The heroism of the Mariupol garrison helped other major cities in our country survive. For many, it cost them everything. They sacrificed their lives so that we could survive. And we have no right to forget about their feat."

Details: From 16 to 20 May 2022, after three months of defence and fighting, 2,439 servicemen came out of the bunkers of the Azovstal plant, hoping for an exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Some of the fighters were later released from captivity.

According to the families of the defenders of Mariupol, more than 1,900 military defenders of Azovstal have been in Russian captivity for a year, including more than 700 soldiers of the Azov regiment.

Quote: "And now it is our duty to do everything to ensure that every prisoner comes home. Not only their families are waiting for them, but also the whole country. And the entire democratic world".

 
 

Read more: An Island of Hope: How the Azovstal defenders got out and where they are now

