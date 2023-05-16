All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate 20 kilometres around Bakhmut, Russians advance into city itself

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 16 May 2023, 16:57
Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate 20 kilometres around Bakhmut, Russians advance into city itself
Hanna Maliar. Photo taken from her Facebook page

Within a few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 20 square kilometres in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Russian invaders are advancing into the city itself and are deploying units of professional paratroopers.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "Within a few days, our troops liberated about 20 square kilometres of suburbs north and south of Bakhmut from enemy forces. At the same time, the enemy is somewhat advancing in Bakhmut itself, completely destroying the city with artillery. In addition, the enemy deployed units of professional paratroopers.

Advertisement:

Heavy battles continue with differing results."

Details: Maliar stressed that information about the course of combat should be considered within a set of all measures of the defensive operation and not be taken out of the context of events.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: