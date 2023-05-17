All Sections
Attack on Mykolaiv: car dealership, shopping centre, industrial and private buildings damaged

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 07:59
Attack on Mykolaiv: car dealership, shopping centre, industrial and private buildings damaged
DESTRUCTION IN MYKOLAIV. PHOTO: SUSPILNE

A car dealership, a shopping centre, industrial infrastructure and private houses were damaged as a result of a missile attack on Mykolaiv on the evening of 16 May, with preliminary reports indicating that one person was injured.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; the main department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast on Facebook; Suspilne on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "Mykolaiv was targeted by an enemy missile attack on 16 May, at 23:08, resulting in the partial destruction of a shopping centre and a car dealership. Firefighters promptly extinguished fires at these facilities.

Private houses and shops were damaged by the blast wave. In addition, an industrial infrastructure facility was hit.

Currently, we know about one injured person."

Details: The State Emergency Service clarified that 13 appliances and 64 emergency workers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv.

Suspilne also posted morning photos of the destruction in the city.

Background:

  • The Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv on 16 May, fires broke out in the city, and a woman was injured.
  • Vitalii Kim posted a photo of a "military target" in Mykolaiv, which was hit by the Russians. Judging by the photo, a supermarket was damaged.
  • The Russian occupiers attacked the city of Mykolaiv with two Kalibr cruise missiles.

