All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Ambassador demands apology from French presenters for joke about "Zelenskyy's circus"

European PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 09:56

The French TV channel RTL has been caught in a scandal over a bad joke about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian side is demanding an apology.

Source: Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to France, on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Omelchenko posted an excerpt from one of the programmes on RTL. The presenter begins the broadcast with a reminder that the day before (15 May), President Zelenskyy was in the Élysée Palace "with his big top".

Later in the programme, "Zelenskyy's circus tour of Europe" and his meetings with European politicians is announced like an advertisement for a circus performance "to help Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Quote: "What cynicism and tactlessness, not characteristic of the friendly French people. No empathy, no [sense of – ed.] responsibility. I demand you apologise to my president and the people of Ukraine, who are suffering and fighting for their freedom, but also your freedom and your opportunity to enjoy a carefree life," Omelchenko captioned the video.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Earlier, the France 24 TV channel became caught up in a scandal when one of its film crews visited a camp where Russian occupation forces participating in the aggressive war against Ukraine are being trained.

As a result, the TV channel filmed the story without mentioning that the Russian military is carrying out illegal aggression against Ukraine. Instead, the Russian military boasted that their weapons are better than Western ones, in particular, than Leopard tanks. One of the heroes of the story also said that he was "protecting the history" of his country "with dignity". Another Russian soldier said that he was not afraid of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops.

After the publicity, France 24 TV withdrew the controversial story, and Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's Ambassador to France, has responded to the TV channel's story containing elements of Russian propaganda.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: