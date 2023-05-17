Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May

Astra, a Russian Telegram channel, has revealed the names of three pilots who died in the crash of military aviation vehicles in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on 13 May.

Source: Astra, Medusa Telegram channels

Details: According to the channel, 26-year-old Dmitry Osipov and 24-year-old Sergei Chigileichik from Vyazma, Smolensk Oblast, were crew members of the downed Mі-8 helicopter.

It is reported, in particular, that on 15 May , a mourning event was held in honour of Chigileichik at the Vyazma-Bryansk school, where he studied.

In addition, Russian outlet Bryanskaya Street managed to find out the name of another deceased pilot, Gleb Polyakov. The type of vehicle he had been piloting was not specified.

Earlier, Astra wrote that Maxim Savchenko, a native of Krasnodar and a Mi-8 helicopter pilot, died near the town of Klintsy.

According to unofficial Russian data, on 13 May, two Mі-8 helicopters, as well as a Su-34 and a Su-35 aircraft crashed in Bryansk Oblast. Telegram channels in Russia reported nine dead servicemen.

The Governor of Bryansk Oblast Alexander Bogomaz only confirmed the crash of one Mi-8 helicopter.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not yet commented on the incident.

On 15 May, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, also reported that "four aircraft were shot down" in Bryansk Oblast.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the total amount of air equipment lost by Russians on that day is five units.

Commenting on the events that were proclaimed the "black day of Russian aviation," in Russia, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian planes and helicopters "have experienced some trouble".

Ihnat noted that Russian propaganda is now considering many explanations: from the actions of Russian partisans to those of Ukrainian fighter jets, as well as Ukrainian or Russian air defence, Ukrainian partisans armed from Man-Portable Air Defense Systems, etc. "There are many lines of enquiry; the tantrum is tense, we are watching them, and this certainly makes us very happy," the officer added.

