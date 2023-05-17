EU considering holding summit on Ukraine's Peace Formula

At their next meeting, foreign ministers of EU member states will discuss the organisation of a summit dedicated to promoting Ukraine's Peace Formula; there are proposals to hold it in Copenhagen before the NATO summit.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing an anonymous top diplomat of Sweden, which now holds the presidency of the EU Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The discussion will take place at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday 22 May.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The summit is scheduled for mid-July and will be held in Copenhagen; this is what I can say for now," he said.

More details: Responding to journalists' comments that a NATO summit is also planned for mid-July, which will be held on 11-12 July in Vilnius, the diplomat said that there is an intention to hold a summit on President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula before the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Speaking about the purpose of the event, the journalists’ source said that this summit is being held so that there is no proposal from China, which "repeats Russia's narratives", and so that "the Ukrainian point of view receives a platform and greater visibility on the international arena".

Background: The meeting of the EU foreign ministers will also discuss the upcoming oral assessment of the European Commission on Ukraine's progress in the "candidate" reforms, which will be made public in June.

The fourth Council of Europe Summit has approved a final resolution expressing political support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





