All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU considering holding summit on Ukraine's Peace Formula

European PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 19:18

At their next meeting, foreign ministers of EU member states will discuss the organisation of a summit dedicated to promoting Ukraine's Peace Formula; there are proposals to hold it in Copenhagen before the NATO summit.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing an anonymous top diplomat of Sweden, which now holds the presidency of the EU Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The discussion will take place at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday 22 May.

Quote: "The summit is scheduled for mid-July and will be held in Copenhagen; this is what I can say for now," he said.

Advertisement:

More details: Responding to journalists' comments that a NATO summit is also planned for mid-July, which will be held on 11-12 July in Vilnius, the diplomat said that there is an intention to hold a summit on President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula before the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Speaking about the purpose of the event, the journalists’ source said that this summit is being held so that there is no proposal from China, which "repeats Russia's narratives", and so that "the Ukrainian point of view receives a platform and greater visibility on the international arena".

Background: The meeting of the EU foreign ministers will also discuss the upcoming oral assessment of the European Commission on Ukraine's progress in the "candidate" reforms, which will be made public in June.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The fourth Council of Europe Summit has approved a final resolution expressing political support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: