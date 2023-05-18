Russians attack Bakhmut, with 36 clashes on 4 fronts – General Staff

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, with 36 combat clashes taking place. Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 18 May

Quote: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formation of offensive groups have been detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. They attacked settlements with mortars and artillery, including Khotiivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Komarivka, Hirky, Iskryskivshchyna, and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Okip, Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, Zybyne, Ustynivka, and Zarubynka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Masiutivka and Novoselivske. Occupiers launched airstrikes in and around Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Pershotravneve. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in the area of Nevske, Luhansk Oblast. Invaders launched airstrikes near the settlements of Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Vesele. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to conduct offensive operations. Heavy fighting continues for Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Ivanivske. Invaders carried out airstrikes in Novomarkove, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Predtechyne, and Kurdiumivka. The Russian fire affected Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Pivnichne and Shumy in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers did not carry out any offensive operations. Russians carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Novoselivka Persha and Pervomaiske settlements, and bombarded Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous attacks by the occupiers near the town of Marinka. At the same time, the occupiers launched an airstrike on Krasnohorivka and fired on the settlements of Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the invaders did not launch offensive operations during the day. They carried out an airstrike at Velyka Novosilka, and bombarded Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia Oblast. Meanwhile, the invaders fired on more than 20 settlements, including Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhia Oblast, as well as Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine made 20 strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, with 8 of these on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two Russian Orlan-20 reconnaissance UAVs.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one command post, six clusters of manpower, two ammunition storage points, two fuel and lubricant storage points, one artillery unit at its firing position, two air defence units and two other important Russian targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!