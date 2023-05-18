All Sections
Police post photo of wreckage of downed missiles in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 May 2023, 08:49
Police post photo of wreckage of downed missiles in Kyiv Oblast

Wreckage from downed Russian missiles has fallen in Kyiv Oblast, but there was no significant damage or casualties.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the General Directorate of National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Niebytov: "Russia again tried to hit our capital with missiles. Thanks to the professional actions of fighters from the Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy's plans failed once again.

Police officers are inspecting the sites where the debris has fallen and are recording the damage. So far, no significant damage has been recorded, and no persons have been injured."

Details: Niebytov posted a photo of the wreckage of the downed missiles and called on Ukrainians not to ignore air raid sirens.

 

"If  fragments of missiles, UAVs, or other unknown objects are discovered, do not touch them under any circumstances, call the special line ‘102’, if possible, limit access by outsiders to the scene of the incident and wait for the arrival of special services," the head of the Kyiv Oblast police reminded.

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration, reported that there were no incidents of hits in the oblast, and there were no casualties.

In several hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], debris was found falling into people's yards. Several private houses were damaged – their windows were broken, and the roof slate was damaged.

Two cars were also damaged by debris.

Background:

