UAV attacks Russia's Kursk Oblast, injuring 2 border guards – Russian media

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 May 2023, 10:24
SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

Two Russian border guards were injured in a drone attack on the Sudzha road checkpoint in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 17 May, Russian Telegram channels report.

Source: Telegram channels Mash and Astra; Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Mash claimed a Ukrainian drone allegedly dropped a shell at the Sudzha checkpoint in Kursk Oblast, 200 metres from the state border with Ukraine.

Two border guards sustained shrapnel wounds. This reportedly happened around 19:30 on 17 May.

Astra notes that border guards Artem Postnikov and Ruslan Ken were hospitalised in the Suzhansky Central District Hospital.

At the same time, Roman Starovoyt has not said anything about the wounded.

The official claimed that border guards allegedly shot down Ukrainian attack drones in the Suzhansky district on 17 May.

 
PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF GOVERNOR ROMAN STAROVOYT

"They were intercepted right at the border. Both UAVs exploded upon impact. The shrapnel damaged only the excavator standing nearby," the Russian governor stressed.

 Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

