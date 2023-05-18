All Sections
Ukrainian forces move towards Bakhmut, advance by 150-1,700 metres over past 24 hours – Ukraine's Armed Forces spokesperson

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 May 2023, 11:06
Ukrainian forces move towards Bakhmut, advance by 150-1,700 metres over past 24 hours – Ukraine's Armed Forces spokesperson
SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATEMAP.LIVE

Ukraine's defenders have advanced by 150 to 1,700 metres on the Bakhmut front over the past 24 hours, killing 130 Russian soldiers and capturing 4.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 18 May

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Bakhmut remains the epicentre of the hostilities in Ukraine’s east… Our units continue to advance on the flanks in the course of combat, although they have no advantage in personnel, ammunition or assets. We managed to cover 150 to 1,700 metres over the past 24 hours."

Details: He added that the occupiers are forced to run away when "they get a good hit [from Ukraine’s forces – ed.]".

At the same time, Cherevatyi noted that Russian forces were still trying to take the city of Bakhmut, which they had almost completely destroyed.

In particular, Russian troops hit the Ukrainian forces’ positions 487 times with tube and rocket artillery. Twenty-five combat engagements and six air strikes occurred as well.

The defenders killed 130 Russian soldiers and captured 4; 145 more invaders were wounded.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two Msta self-propelled artillery systems, an Orlan-10 UAV and eight Russian storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

