Head of Ukrainian President's Office reveals what he discussed with Chinese envoy

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 May 2023, 13:29
Head of Ukrainian President's Office reveals what he discussed with Chinese envoy
ANDRII YERMAK. PHOTO FROM TELEGRAM

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has said he met with Chinese Special Representative Li Hui to discuss the current security situation in Ukraine.

Source: Yermak on Twitter

Quote from Yermak: "On behalf of President Zelenskyy I held a briefing on the current security situation in Ukraine for the Chinese government delegation led by Li Hui, the special representative for Eurasian affairs."

Details: Yermak also added that together with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, he told Hui the details of Zelenskyy's 10-point peace formula.

"We would strongly appreciate China joining international efforts to implement [the formula]. I thanked China for supporting Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," Yermak concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that Li Hui, Chinese Special Representative, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine and told him that there is no panacea for the "crisis", and ending the war will require all parties to "create conditions for ceasefire and peace talks".
  • On 16-17 May, Li Hui, a special representative of the Chinese government who had been China's ambassador to Russia for 10 years, visited Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

