Zelenskyy heads Crimea Liberation Council and initiates memorial to deportation of Tatars of Crimea

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became head of the Advisory Council on Deoccupation and Reintegration of Crimea and suggested creating the memorial as a reminder about the crimes against the Crimean Tatars to the representatives of Mejlis (the single highest executive-representative body of the Crimean Tatars – ed.).

Source: Zelenskyy in a speech on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People; decree of the website of the President of Ukraine

Details: On the Remembrance Day of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatars, Zelenskyy met with the representatives of Majlis in the office of the Crimean Platform.

Zelenskyy stated that today Ukraine honours the memory of the victims of the deportation of Crimean Tatars. A crime of genocide was committed against the Crimean Tatars 79 years ago.

Zelenskyy reminded the public that "hundreds of thousands of people were exiled to a foreign land", and the Soviet government "deprived the home of the whole nation and attempted to erase everything in Crimea that spoke of them".

Quote: "Mr Mustafa Dzhemilev [the former Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People – ed.] used to say that the history of the Crimean Tatar people has developed in such a way that its most significant date was the day of mourning. May 18 is not only a day of mourning, but also a day of consolidation of the Crimean Tatar people to restore their rights and return to their homeland.

We are doing everything to add to our common history the day of our common victory, which will open a safe way home for all our people and will be a pillar of freedom throughout our land…We are doing everything so that the disasters that took the lives of our people cease to be open wounds passed from generation to generation; we must defeat the source of these disasters, and we will surely do it.

Yet history is not only the events but also the places where human hearts skip a beat upon touching the tragic moments in history.

The Crimean Tatar people deserve a full-fledged memorial that will remind them of the crime committed against them, as well as the victims of deportation and the strength of this people. I believe it to be very important.

Dear participants, Mr. Mustafa-aga, I suggest that we work together on such a proposal, on such an idea, and choose the best option together. To create such a place. I think the people have deserved it for 80 years. I am sure that this is important for our entire Ukraine, for everyone."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that 79 years ago a crime of genocide was committed against the Crimean Tatar nation, and now "evil is back", having changed its symbols but not its essence.

The Ukraine’s President is convinced: "No matter what Russia does, its aggression is doomed to be defeated. It will not manage to take Crimea or any other part of our country. This is our home. I am confident that the time will come when we will all be able to meet together on May 18 and be sure that our Crimea, its blooming gardens and hospitable homes have free life, warm memories of grandparents, smiling children and no trace of occupation."

Zelenskyy stressed that preparations for bringing Crimea back under Ukraine’s control and its reintegration are ongoing.

The president reported that on 18 May he signed a decree on the Advisory Council on Deoccupation and Reintegration of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Specifically, decree No. 283/2023 approves the staff of the Advisory Council on Deoccupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomic Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the head of this council.

For reference: The Advisory Council on Deoccupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol was established on 15 August 2022, by Presidential Decree No. 579/2022.

