All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Ministry: We give Ukraine Storm Shadow because we cannot give fighter jets

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 19:25

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes that the long-range Storm Shadow missiles allow Ukraine to partially compensate for the lack of modern combat fighters, which it has not yet been provided with.

Source: Wallace at a press conference with Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, reported by European Pravda

Details: Wallace, who confirmed the use of Storm Shadow in Ukraine, stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with long-range capabilities.

Quote: "The HIMARS and M270 systems have made a very significant difference to the Ukrainians on the battlefield. The Russians were moving many of their command and control centres out of their range [of these weapons - ed.]. That is why it is important to go where those command and control centres go [with the weapons - ed.]. It helps Ukraine in the key moments." 

Advertisement:

More details: He has added that providing these capabilities "is also a way to mitigate a situation where we can't provide combat fighters, but we can help provide one of the things that combat fighters can deliver, which is deep strike."

"And yes, we can do that by providing Storm Shadow, which provides a range of destruction like that of combat fighters," Wallace said.

Background: On 17 May, the Prime Ministers of the UK and the Netherlands agreed to lead a "fighter jet coalition" to provide Ukraine with F-16s following a meeting at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The UK is also ready to provide support in the form of pilot training and to help countries that want to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. At the same time, the UK does not intend to provide its own fighter jets to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: