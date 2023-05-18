UK Defence Ministry: We give Ukraine Storm Shadow because we cannot give fighter jets

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes that the long-range Storm Shadow missiles allow Ukraine to partially compensate for the lack of modern combat fighters, which it has not yet been provided with.

Source: Wallace at a press conference with Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, reported by European Pravda

Details: Wallace, who confirmed the use of Storm Shadow in Ukraine, stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with long-range capabilities.

Quote: "The HIMARS and M270 systems have made a very significant difference to the Ukrainians on the battlefield. The Russians were moving many of their command and control centres out of their range [of these weapons - ed.]. That is why it is important to go where those command and control centres go [with the weapons - ed.]. It helps Ukraine in the key moments."

More details: He has added that providing these capabilities "is also a way to mitigate a situation where we can't provide combat fighters, but we can help provide one of the things that combat fighters can deliver, which is deep strike."

"And yes, we can do that by providing Storm Shadow, which provides a range of destruction like that of combat fighters," Wallace said.

Background: On 17 May, the Prime Ministers of the UK and the Netherlands agreed to lead a "fighter jet coalition" to provide Ukraine with F-16s following a meeting at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik.

The UK is also ready to provide support in the form of pilot training and to help countries that want to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. At the same time, the UK does not intend to provide its own fighter jets to Ukraine.

