UK not planning to supply Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine: it would not be the right choice

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 07:29
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The United Kingdom is not intending to supply Ukraine with Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft.

Source: UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a press conference broadcast by Sky News

Quote: "...Britain is not going to donate any fighter jets to Ukraine at this time. We’ve been consistently saying that we’re not going to deliver Typhoon [fighter jets], Tranche 1 is not a plane that would be suitable…," he said.

Wallace compared the supply of fighter jets to Formula One, noting that the supply of such aircraft would require sending hundreds of specialists to Ukraine, including pilots and engineers.

The UK is also prepared to provide support with pilot training, as well as to assist countries wishing to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

Previously: Following a meeting on 17 May on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavík, the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands agreed to facilitate the creation of an international "fighter jet coalition" to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

In his nightly video address on 16 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the UK and the Netherlands, as well as France, had joined the so-called "fighter jet coalition".

On 17 May, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that there was no progress in international negotiations on the possible supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

