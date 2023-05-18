All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK not planning to supply Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine: it would not be the right choice

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 07:29
UK not planning to supply Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine: it would not be the right choice
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The United Kingdom is not intending to supply Ukraine with Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft.

Source: UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a press conference broadcast by Sky News

Quote: "...Britain is not going to donate any fighter jets to Ukraine at this time. We’ve been consistently saying that we’re not going to deliver Typhoon [fighter jets], Tranche 1 is not a plane that would be suitable…," he said.

Wallace compared the supply of fighter jets to Formula One, noting that the supply of such aircraft would require sending hundreds of specialists to Ukraine, including pilots and engineers.

Advertisement:

The UK is also prepared to provide support with pilot training, as well as to assist countries wishing to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

Previously: Following a meeting on 17 May on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavík, the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands agreed to facilitate the creation of an international "fighter jet coalition" to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

In his nightly video address on 16 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the UK and the Netherlands, as well as France, had joined the so-called "fighter jet coalition".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 17 May, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that there was no progress in international negotiations on the possible supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: