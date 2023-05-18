All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Austria's Defence Minister still insists that immediate participation in Ukraine's mine clearance violates neutrality

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 22:51

Klaudia Tanner, the Minister of Defence of Austria, has not changed her opinion regarding the possible participation of the state in mine clearance in Ukraine before the end of hostilities, considering it a violation of constitutional neutrality.

Source: Tanner in an interview with the Austrian radio station Ö1 on Thursday, as European Pravda reports 

Details: According to the Austrian Minister of Defence, it is currently impossible to "distinguish between humanitarian and military mine clearance" in Ukraine. She also indicated that Austria's demining equipment is currently deployed in the Western Balkans.

At the same time, Tanner said that Austrian authorities would financially support Ukraine's humanitarian demining operation at the level of the European Union.

Advertisement:

She disagreed with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who the day before called for immediate assistance to Ukraine with humanitarian mine clearance.

As reported, the Defence Minister of Austria believes that help in demining Ukraine should be provided only after the end of the war in Ukraine because "demining in wartime is against the constitutional right".

Tanner said there was no guarantee that mine clearance operations "would not be used by belligerents to launch a strategic attack because the roads would become safer for traffic again".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Ukrainian side previously appealed to Austria for help in demining the territories. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during his address to the parliamentarians of Austria.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: