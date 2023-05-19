Russians use civilian hospital in Luhansk to treat Wagner PMC soldiers

Russian occupiers in Luhansk have converted the local railway hospital into a military one where wounded Russian servicemen and soldiers from Wagner Group are being treated.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 May

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are increasingly using civilian medical facilities in settlements for their own purposes due to the large number of casualties.

The railway hospital in temporarily occupied Luhansk is being used by the invaders as a military hospital, where wounded Russian servicemen and mercenaries from Wagner PMC are being treated."

Background: Russian invaders cannot find a sufficient number of doctors in the occupied territories to treat wounded Russian servicemen.

