Zelenskyy arrives at Arab states summit

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 May 2023, 13:01
The President of Ukraine has arrived in Saudi Arabia to address the Arab League summit. 

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and hold other bilateral talks.

Our priorities are bringing back all political prisoners of Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories, bringing back all prisoners and illegally deported persons, presenting our peace formula, the implementation of which should involve as many states as possible, and guaranteeing energy security next winter.

Another priority is the protection of the Muslim community in Ukraine... Crimea was the first to suffer from the Russian occupation, and most of those who are subjected to repression in occupied Crimea are Muslims."

Details: Zelenskyy has said that Mustafa Dzhemiliev, the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, is also part of the Ukrainian delegation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.



