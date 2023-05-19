Drone use restricted in another Russian oblast

The use of drones has been restricted in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: RBC, a Kremlin-aligned news outlet, citing Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast

Quote from Starovoyt: "We had previously advised residents of Kursk Oblast to refrain from using drones for personal purposes. Now, a decision to ban all use of drones has been approved during the latest meeting of the operational staff, in light of relentless provocations undertaken by persons from the neighbouring territories [i.e., Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: Starovoyt said that the ban will be in place until the "medium response level" is lifted.

Previously: Drone use was previously restricted in Moscow, St Petersburg and in Sverdlovsk and Omsk oblasts of the Russian Federation.

