Ukraine knows nothing about Vatican's "peace mission" – CNN

Ukraine is not aware of Pope Francis' peace initiative to end the war, which he announced on his way back to Rome from Hungary.

Source: CNN, citing an anonymous Ukrainian official close to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from the source: "President Zelenskyy has not consented to any such discussions on Ukraine’s behalf.

If talks are happening, they are happening without our knowledge or our blessing."

Background: On 30 April, on his way back from a three-day trip to Hungary, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was involved in a peace mission to "try to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine".

On 27 April, Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and gave him a photo album depicting Russian crimes in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!