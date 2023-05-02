Russia loses 3 air defence systems and almost 500 servicemen in a day
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 08:30
According to Ukrainian military estimates, the Russian army lost about 460 soldiers, three air defence systems, nine artillery systems, one tank and one armoured vehicle on 1 May in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 191,420 (+460) military personnel,
- 3,701 (+1) tanks,
- 7,193 (+1) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,930 (+9) artillery systems,
- 544 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 298 (+3) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,477 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 947 (+15) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,851 (+6) vehicles and tankers,
- 360 (+1) special vehicles.
The data is being confirmed.
