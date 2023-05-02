All Sections
Verkhovna Rada prolongs martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 2 May 2023, 15:53
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has prolonged martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine until 18 August.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram; bills 9259 and 9260

Details: Martial law and mobilisation will be prolonged from 05:30 on 20 May for a time period of 90 days. A total of 324 and 333 votes were given correspondingly for the bills 9259 and 9260.

Zhelezniak reports that it was the seventh voting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for martial law since the beginning of the full-scale war.

 
 

Background:

