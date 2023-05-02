All Sections
NSDC secretary did not rule out "slightly different means" for the liberation of Crimea

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 May 2023, 21:45
NSDC secretary did not rule out slightly different means for the liberation of Crimea

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, suggested that Ukraine may use unexpected methods of liberating Crimea from Russian occupation.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Quote from Danilov: "We will liberate [Crimea – ed.] in the way that we consider necessary… And if there is a need for us to use slightly different means there, they will definitely be used."

Details: The NSDC secretary did not provide details on what kind of means he was talking about.

He also commented on the latest explosions on the peninsula.

Quote from Danilov: "The Lord is merciful to our country, he periodically sends signals to Ruscists that they need to get out of there. And these signals go the appropriate way."

Background: Recently, explosions have become more frequent in occupied Crimea. In particular, explosions happened in the west of the peninsula on 1 May. The occupiers said that their air defences had shot down the drones but some of them obviously hit their targets.

On 2 May, an explosion rocked the base of the Russian border guards near Simferopol in Russian-occupied Crimea.

