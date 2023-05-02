Russian invaders hit village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast in evening, killing man

On the evening of 2 May, Russian invaders shelled the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, killing a 66-year-old local resident.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "This evening, the enemy attacked the village of Kozatske in the Nova Kakhovka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. A 66-year-old man was killed in the shelling."

Details: The invaders' artillery also hit Biloziria hromada, Dnipro Oblast, in the evening. A 78-year-old woman was injured; she was hospitalised in serious condition, and doctors are taking care of her.

The Oblast Military Administration reiterated that today alone, four residents of the Oblast were killed by shelling, and seven more people were injured.

Background: On Tuesday, 2 May, Russian invaders shelled the village of Urozhaine in the Kherson Oblast. A 17-year-old boy was injured.

