Biden to announce another US$375 million in military aid to Ukraine in Hiroshima

US President Joe Biden plans to announce a new US$375 million military aid package for Ukraine after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 leaders' summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima this weekend.

Source: Politico, referring to three American and Ukrainian officials

Details: According to Politico, the aid package will include more artillery shells, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons — equipment that the US and allies have supplied to Kyiv in the past but that will be sorely needed in the months of heavy fighting expected this spring and summer.

According to Politico, this became known after the US president made it clear that he would allow the sending of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by third countries, informing his G7 counterparts that he would support joint international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots.

"Taken together, the moves are a strong show of support for Kyiv ahead of an expected counteroffensive that Ukrainians hope will retake more territory seized by Russia," Politico stated.

Background: Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has confirmed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the Group of Seven summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

