Zelenskyy and Biden to have meeting in Japan on Sunday

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY AND JOE BIDEN IN WASHINGTON. PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

US President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on Sunday, 21 May.

Source: CNN

Details: A senior US presidential administration official has said that Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy "a little after 14:00 local time (01:00 Kyiv time).

Biden, according to the official, "will continue to reaffirm the United States' strong and resolute support for Ukraine going forward".

He has also pointed to the "powerful statement of unity" by the G7 countries that spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the summit, including sanctions and the announcement of joint efforts to train Ukrainian pilots in F-16 fighter jets.

When asked whether China could play a role in ending the war with Russia, the US official said the US hoped that Chinese leader Xi Jinping saw the G7 summit as a signal of "resolve".

Quote: "We would hope that President Xi and the (People's Republic of China) extract from what they’ve been seeing here … is that there’s an awful lot of resolve to continue to support Ukraine, as the G7 continues to say, for as long as it takes, and that China could have a meaningful role in helping end this war."

More details: The G7 includes the world's most advanced industrialised democracies: the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Italy. Tokyo has also invited several other growing economic powers and regional players to the meetings.

Background:

US President Joe Biden plans to announce a new US$375 million military aid package for Ukraine after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 leaders' summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima this weekend.

