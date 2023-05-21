All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin congratulates occupiers on alleged capture of Bakhmut, promising to reward them

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 06:45
Putin congratulates occupiers on alleged capture of Bakhmut, promising to reward them
VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO BY KREMLIN.RU

After the Russian Ministry of Defence has announced the alleged capture of Bakhmut, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagner Private Military Company and promised the occupiers state awards.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, referring to the Kremlin’s press service

Quote: "Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault troops, as well as all the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk [this is Russian spelling of the city's previous name; Bakhmut used to be called Artemivsk, and Russia still uses that name – ed.].

All those who have distinguished themselves will be presented with state awards."

Advertisement:

Details: Late in the evening of 20 May, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged capture of Bakhmut.

Background: 

  • On 20 May, the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, posted a video near the railway station in the centre of Bakhmut, claiming that his mercenaries had allegedly completely seized the city and that on 25 May they would hand over its "defence" to Russian Defence Ministry soldiers and leave.
  • The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine denied the capture of Bakhmut: despite the "critical situation" in the city, Ukrainian soldiers control some facilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: