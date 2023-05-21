All Sections
3 Russian drones destroyed in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 19:24
3 Russian drones destroyed in Kherson Oblast
DRONES SHOT DOWN ON 21 MAY 2023. PHOTO: PIVDEN (SOUTH) AIR COMMAND

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed three Russian drones in Kherson Oblast on Sunday, 21 May.

Source: Pivden (South) Air Command on Facebook

Quote: "On 21 May 2023, air defence personnel and assets from the Pivden (South) Air Command destroyed three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kherson Oblast: one Merlin-VR, one Orlan-10, and one ZALA."

Details: The air command reiterated key safety rules, urging civilians to heed air-raid warnings, avoid approaching or touching suspicious objects, keeping 150-200 metres away from bodies of water, and refraining from reporting on movements or activity of Ukraine’s defence forces.

Previously: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Sunday, 21 May, that Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed three Russian drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

