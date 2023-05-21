All Sections
3 Russian drones destroyed in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 19:24
DRONES SHOT DOWN ON 21 MAY 2023. PHOTO: PIVDEN (SOUTH) AIR COMMAND

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed three Russian drones in Kherson Oblast on Sunday, 21 May.

Source: Pivden (South) Air Command on Facebook

Quote: "On 21 May 2023, air defence personnel and assets from the Pivden (South) Air Command destroyed three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kherson Oblast: one Merlin-VR, one Orlan-10, and one ZALA."

Details: The air command reiterated key safety rules, urging civilians to heed air-raid warnings, avoid approaching or touching suspicious objects, keeping 150-200 metres away from bodies of water, and refraining from reporting on movements or activity of Ukraine’s defence forces.

Previously: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Sunday, 21 May, that Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed three Russian drones.

