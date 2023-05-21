Russian forces attack Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian

Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of Sunday, 21 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine

Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention residents of [the city of] Kharkiv and of Kharkiv Oblast! The occupiers are carrying out another attack!

Do not ignore air-raid warnings. Remain in shelters!"

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated at 20:00: Syniehubov later said that Russian forces carried out another missile strike on the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv district.

"One of the missiles – an S-300, according to early reports – hit the ground; another one damaged a private house. Unfortunately, one man, a civilian, was injured. Medics are currently treating him," Syniehubov wrote.

