Occupiers kill 3 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in a day

At least three people were killed and six others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 21 May, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast – in Avdiivka and Chasiv Yar. Another six people were wounded in the oblast."

Details: Later, Kyrylenko said that the Russians struck Avdiivka nine times, including with cluster munitions, as a result of which one person was killed and four were injured; houses and the premises of the Avdiivka Coke Plant have been damaged. In addition, one person was injured in Heorhiivka of the Marinka hromada. [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

On the Horlivka front, one person was killed in Chasiv Yar; six houses and two industrial buildings have also been damaged there. In Toretsk, the invaders damaged eight houses, an administrative building and a school, and in the morning the Russians struck the territory of the mine and an invincibility centre [a warm-up point with Internet access, tea and coffee; thousands of such points have been established all over Ukraine-controlled territory - ed.] with two missiles, causing no casualties.

In the city of New-York, one person was injured and three houses have been damaged. In Nikiforivka of the Soledar hromada, the Russians destroyed a shop and damaged four private and three apartment buildings.

Prokudin has said that over the past day, Russians fired 57 times at the oblast, launching 318 munitions from heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, and four times (22 munitions) at the city of Kherson.

The occupiers have targeted residential areas of the settlements in the oblast as well as social and critical infrastructure facilities in the Beryslav district.

