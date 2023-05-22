All Sections
Russian Su-35 jet destroyed in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 May 2023, 09:06
RUSSIAN SU-35 JET. PHOTO: MIL.IN.UA

A fourth-generation Russian-made Su-35 multi-role fighter jet was downed in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 21 May.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Another minus one enemy aircraft! At the end of the day on 21 May, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet suffered a ‘negative take-off’ in the territorial waters of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast!"

Details: It is noted that all the circumstances are being clarified.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the head of the press service of the Kherson Defence Forces, said that the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces had shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter on the evening of 21 May, but he later deleted the post.

