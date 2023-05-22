All Sections
South Korea to consider list of non-lethal weapons requested by Zelenskyy

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 22 May 2023, 13:08
South Korea to consider list of non-lethal weapons requested by Zelenskyy
Yoon Suk-yeol, Getty Images

The Republic of Korea plans to provide Ukraine with demining equipment and ambulances, and will consider Kyiv's request for some non-lethal weapons.

Source: Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, on Sunday in Seoul, quoted by Reuters

Details: South Korea's president, who met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time at the G7 summit in Japan last week, said Seoul planned to provide Kyiv with demining equipment and ambulances.

Yoon added that South Korea would "carefully consider" a list of some non-lethal weapons requested by Zelenskyy.

Last Wednesday, South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine to provide a US$130 million financial aid package. This came a day after Olena Zelenska asked for military aid for Ukraine in Seoul.

Background: South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, said it would not provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, citing its relations with Russia.

On 21 May, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Seoul after they arrived in South Korea together from Japan. Yoon said that South Korea and Germany will soon sign an agreement aimed at protecting military secrets in order to strengthen defence cooperation.

In Hiroshima, Japan, the G7 leaders made it clear that they would not back down from their support for Ukraine and outlined a common approach to China.

