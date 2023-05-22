All Sections
Ukraine not involved directly in events in Belgorod Oblast – President's Office

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 22 May 2023, 16:48
Ukraine not involved directly in events in Belgorod Oblast – President's Office
Mykhailo Podoliak. Photo: Getty Images

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, stressed that Ukraine is not directly related to the events that transpired in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Ukraine is observing the events in Belgorod Oblast in Russia with interest and studying the situation yet has no direct relation to it. It is common knowledge that tanks are sold in any Russian Voentorg (military surplus store – ed.), and underground partisan units are composed of Russian citizens."

Details: Podoliak believes that the only driving political force in a totalitarian country of "tightened screws" is always an armed partisan movement.

Background: 

  • On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion claimed the liberation of the settlements of Kozinka and Gora-Podol in Belgorod Oblast. They added that they had entered Grayvoron and called on residents of Russian border regions to stay at home and "not resist".
  • Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has described the events taking place in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 22 May as the creation of a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian citizens.
  • The Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, says Vladimir Putin has been informed of the breach of the Russian border in Belgorod Oblast.

