Wagner company tries to buy military equipment through Mali – US State Department

Washington has been informed that Russia’s Wagner private military company (PMC) is trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, and the PMC is seeking to move those acquisitions through Mali to aid Russia in its war.

Source: The Voice of America citing Matthew Miller, the Spokesperson for the US Department of State

Quote from Miller: "There are indications that Wagner has been attempting to purchase military systems from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali as a third party. We have not seen as of yet any indications that these acquisitions have been finalised or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, Washington has imposed sanctions on a number of people and entities that support Wagner’s military operations, and said the United States would have more to share soon.

Background: Earlier, Financial Times reported that a front company for the Wagner PMC purchased thousands of safety helmets from China late last year despite sanctions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

















