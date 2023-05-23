All Sections
NYT shows aerial look at completely destroyed Bakhmut

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 04:23
DESTROYED HOUSES IN BAKHMUT. PHOTO BY NYT

The New York Times has published drone footage documenting the destruction in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which became deserted after months of war.

Source: The New York Times

Details: The longest and bloodiest battle of the war in Ukraine has been going on for months in Bakhmut, The New York Times wrote.

Drone footage taken on 19 May showed burned buildings, destroyed schools and sinkholed parks where a peaceful city was previously located. Bakhmut has been destroyed, The New York Times stated.

Quote: "The Russians are declaring victory in this battle. The Ukrainians, making gains on the outskirts, say the death of the city is not the end of the campaign to drive the Russians from the ruins, just one more phase in a catastrophic war.

The notion of a "winner", however, defies what is so clearly lost — the many lives and homes in the once peaceful city, known for its salt-mines and sparkling wine, largely reduced to ashes... 

In a place filled with death and destruction, signs of life are the exception."

Background: The Command of the Special Operations Forces released a video from Bakhmut, while the 93rd Separate Mechanised Kholodny Yar Brigade posted photos of the destroyed city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

