All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NYT shows aerial look at completely destroyed Bakhmut

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 04:23
NYT shows aerial look at completely destroyed Bakhmut
DESTROYED HOUSES IN BAKHMUT. PHOTO BY NYT

The New York Times has published drone footage documenting the destruction in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which became deserted after months of war.

Source: The New York Times

Details: The longest and bloodiest battle of the war in Ukraine has been going on for months in Bakhmut, The New York Times wrote.

Drone footage taken on 19 May showed burned buildings, destroyed schools and sinkholed parks where a peaceful city was previously located. Bakhmut has been destroyed, The New York Times stated.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians are declaring victory in this battle. The Ukrainians, making gains on the outskirts, say the death of the city is not the end of the campaign to drive the Russians from the ruins, just one more phase in a catastrophic war.

The notion of a "winner", however, defies what is so clearly lost — the many lives and homes in the once peaceful city, known for its salt-mines and sparkling wine, largely reduced to ashes... 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In a place filled with death and destruction, signs of life are the exception."

Background: The Command of the Special Operations Forces released a video from Bakhmut, while the 93rd Separate Mechanised Kholodny Yar Brigade posted photos of the destroyed city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: