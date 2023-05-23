All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs and 4 cruise missiles

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 08:10

Over the course of 22 May, Ukrainian soldiers killed about 480 Russian invaders and destroyed one helicopter, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 drones and four cruise missiles of the occupiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The day before, it was reported that soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo had destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the course of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 1,015 cruise missiles and 2,864 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including strike and reconnaissance drones, have been shot down.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 204,360 (+480) military personnel,
  • 3,789 (+4) tanks,
  • 7,419 (+12) armoured fighting vehicles,
  • 3,318 (+40) artillery systems,
  • 565 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 327 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 309 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 295 (+1) helicopters,
  • 2,864 (+34) operational-tactical level UAVs,
  • 1,015 (+4) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats,
  • 6,139 (+10) vehicles and tankers,
  • 433 (+6) other vehicles and equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement: