US will consider all possible ways to bring Russia to justice for its aggression – US Department of State

The US is determined to consider all possible ways to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We will further consider all ways to hold Russia accountable for its actions, but the most important is to continue to support our Ukrainian partners so that they can repel the Russian forces that have invaded their country," he said.

Details: At the same time, Miller said that the possibility of recognising Russia as a sponsor of terrorism is not currently being discussed, as the State Department does not consider such a step to be the most effective.

He said recognising Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism "will have counterproductive side effects on the ability to provide humanitarian assistance in the area".

"However, I will say that we continue to hold Russia accountable through a number of other steps," the State Department official added.

Background: On 16 May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a discussion with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who insisted on declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, said: "Never say never".

Afterwards, the State Department said it was not carrying out work to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

