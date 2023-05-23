All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force denies the start of F-16 pilot training: preparation continues

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 May 2023, 13:37
Air Force denies the start of F-16 pilot training: preparation continues
Yurii Ihnat, photo by Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform

The Air Force welcomes the actual creation of the "aircraft coalition", the preparation process continues, but the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 multipurpose fighter jets has not yet begun.

Source: the spokesperson of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The process of preparing people to start this training is still ongoing. There are advanced groups that have gone to countries that can provide us with sites for training. We are studying how this process will go. The pilots themselves are not yet [in these countries – ed.].

Everyone is waiting. For a long time, unfortunately, I had to deny every time that ‘pilots are training in the USA, Europe’... Such news appear once a month and I have to sort things out. Because there is no need to give any extra hope.

Advertisement:

Today, we have extremely good news that there is actually an aircraft coalition, a number of countries will train [Ukrainian] pilots, some are ready to transfer fighter jets to us. The start is given, the decision that Ukraine will have the F-16s was made. Next are the technical points, processes. Representatives of the Air Force are constantly in contact with our partners, we are studying the moment when and which groups will go to which countries for training, and what the time limits will be."

Details: Ihnat added that "a large number of pilots cannot be sent to train on the F-16s, because someone needs to fight".

The spokesperson of the Air Force emphasised that while the conversation with the journalists is ongoing, the risky and intense work of Ukrainian tactical aircraft is going on on the eastern front.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • EU High Representative Josep Borrell has said that several countries, including Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.
  • The source of Ukrinform in the Polish government has confirmed the information about the beginning of exercises on F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainian pilots.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: