Air Force denies the start of F-16 pilot training: preparation continues

The Air Force welcomes the actual creation of the "aircraft coalition", the preparation process continues, but the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 multipurpose fighter jets has not yet begun.

Source: the spokesperson of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The process of preparing people to start this training is still ongoing. There are advanced groups that have gone to countries that can provide us with sites for training. We are studying how this process will go. The pilots themselves are not yet [in these countries – ed.].

Everyone is waiting. For a long time, unfortunately, I had to deny every time that ‘pilots are training in the USA, Europe’... Such news appear once a month and I have to sort things out. Because there is no need to give any extra hope.

Today, we have extremely good news that there is actually an aircraft coalition, a number of countries will train [Ukrainian] pilots, some are ready to transfer fighter jets to us. The start is given, the decision that Ukraine will have the F-16s was made. Next are the technical points, processes. Representatives of the Air Force are constantly in contact with our partners, we are studying the moment when and which groups will go to which countries for training, and what the time limits will be."

Details: Ihnat added that "a large number of pilots cannot be sent to train on the F-16s, because someone needs to fight".

The spokesperson of the Air Force emphasised that while the conversation with the journalists is ongoing, the risky and intense work of Ukrainian tactical aircraft is going on on the eastern front.

Background:

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has said that several countries, including Poland, have begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.

The source of Ukrinform in the Polish government has confirmed the information about the beginning of exercises on F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainian pilots.

