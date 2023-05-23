All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Navy Commander: Marines should return to their permanent deployment point – Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 May 2023, 16:30
Ukraine's Navy Commander: Marines should return to their permanent deployment point – Crimea
Photo: UA MARINES

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Сommander of the Ukrainian Navy, has congratulated the marines in the areas of mission performance.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "I congratulate you all on the holiday! But we still have a lot of work ahead of us - we need to completely liberate Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts from the occupation.

And the main thing is that the marines must return and free our permanent place of deployment – Crimea. Only after that can we consider this war ended. Good luck to you and your family! Together, to victory."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Ukraine's Navy 

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the frontline on 23 May to congratulate defenders on the day of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For reference: The Day of Naval Forces is celebrated in Ukraine every year on 23 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: