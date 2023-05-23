Ukraine's Navy Commander: Marines should return to their permanent deployment point – Crimea

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Сommander of the Ukrainian Navy, has congratulated the marines in the areas of mission performance.

Quote: "I congratulate you all on the holiday! But we still have a lot of work ahead of us - we need to completely liberate Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts from the occupation.

And the main thing is that the marines must return and free our permanent place of deployment – Crimea. Only after that can we consider this war ended. Good luck to you and your family! Together, to victory."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the frontline on 23 May to congratulate defenders on the day of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For reference: The Day of Naval Forces is celebrated in Ukraine every year on 23 May.

