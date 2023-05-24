All Sections
Attacks on Kherson Oblast: Russians kill another two people and injure three more

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 07:42
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Over the past day, the Russians carried out 64 attacks on Kherson Oblast, firing 271 munitions from heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks and UAVs.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration has clarified that the occupiers attacked Kherson 11 times, launching 147 munitions.

The Russian military hit residential areas of the settlements of the oblast, and social infrastructure facilities in Beryslav district.

Two people died and three others were injured as a result of Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

