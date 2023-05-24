Attacks on Kherson Oblast: Russians kill another two people and injure three more
Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 07:42
Over the past day, the Russians carried out 64 attacks on Kherson Oblast, firing 271 munitions from heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks and UAVs.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration has clarified that the occupiers attacked Kherson 11 times, launching 147 munitions.
The Russian military hit residential areas of the settlements of the oblast, and social infrastructure facilities in Beryslav district.
Two people died and three others were injured as a result of Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast.
