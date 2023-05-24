All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses 400 more soldiers and 21 artillery systems in war against Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 08:32

The General Staff of Ukraine stated that the defenders killed up to 400 Russian invaders and destroyed one of their helicopters, 3 tanks, 21 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Earlier, the General Staff reported the destruction of a Ka-52 attack helicopter. This is the second day in a row that the Russians have lost a helicopter, as Ukrainian forces shot down a Mi-24 attack helicopter on 23 May.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 204,760 (+400) military personnel,
  • 3,792 (+3) tanks,
  • 7,424 (+5) armoured fighting vehicles,
  • 3,339 (+21) artillery systems,
  • 570 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 327 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 309 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 296 (+1) helicopters,
  • 2,871 (+7) operational-tactical level UAVs,
  • 1,015 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats,
  • 6,146 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
  • 440 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:18
Grain Initiative does not achieve full operation despite Russia's claims
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: