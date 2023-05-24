Russia loses 400 more soldiers and 21 artillery systems in war against Ukraine
The General Staff of Ukraine stated that the defenders killed up to 400 Russian invaders and destroyed one of their helicopters, 3 tanks, 21 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Earlier, the General Staff reported the destruction of a Ka-52 attack helicopter. This is the second day in a row that the Russians have lost a helicopter, as Ukrainian forces shot down a Mi-24 attack helicopter on 23 May.
Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 204,760 (+400) military personnel,
- 3,792 (+3) tanks,
- 7,424 (+5) armoured fighting vehicles,
- 3,339 (+21) artillery systems,
- 570 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 327 (+0) air defence systems,
- 309 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 296 (+1) helicopters,
- 2,871 (+7) operational-tactical level UAVs,
- 1,015 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships and boats,
- 6,146 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
- 440 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
