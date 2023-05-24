All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Beijing's special envoy discusses resolving "Ukrainian crisis" in Paris

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 08:53

During his visit to Paris, Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia, has discussed the political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" with Frédéric Mondoloni, Director General for Political and Security Affairs of the French Foreign Ministry.

Source: Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the Foreign Ministry of the People's Republic of China

Quote from Li: "China is willing... to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with all parties and continue to expand the common ground for a political solution to the crisis and efforts to end hostilities based on the document 'China's Position on a Political Solution to the Ukrainian Crisis'."

Details: The Chinese diplomat said that recently "a compromise has been reached, and the groundwork has been laid" for such a settlement.

Advertisement:

In particular, Li noted that there are "many compromises between China and France on the Ukrainian issue".

Beijing's special envoy stated that China supports Europe in creating a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security framework.

Mondoloni noted that both France and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council, so the two countries must strengthen dialogue on a wide range of issues, including Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote from Mondoloni: "The French side attaches great importance to the visit of Special Representative Li Hui and expects China to further play a constructive role in the ceasefire and the [stopping of the] war."

Previously: Earlier, the Chinese special envoy visited Kyiv and Warsaw, and in the capitals of Ukraine and Poland, Li was told that any political settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war is possible only after Ukraine regains control over all of its internationally recognised territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:18
Grain Initiative does not achieve full operation despite Russia's claims
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: