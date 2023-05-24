Beijing's special envoy discusses resolving "Ukrainian crisis" in Paris

During his visit to Paris, Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia, has discussed the political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" with Frédéric Mondoloni, Director General for Political and Security Affairs of the French Foreign Ministry.

Source: Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the Foreign Ministry of the People's Republic of China

Quote from Li: "China is willing... to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with all parties and continue to expand the common ground for a political solution to the crisis and efforts to end hostilities based on the document 'China's Position on a Political Solution to the Ukrainian Crisis'."

Details: The Chinese diplomat said that recently "a compromise has been reached, and the groundwork has been laid" for such a settlement.

In particular, Li noted that there are "many compromises between China and France on the Ukrainian issue".

Beijing's special envoy stated that China supports Europe in creating a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security framework.

Mondoloni noted that both France and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council, so the two countries must strengthen dialogue on a wide range of issues, including Ukraine.

Quote from Mondoloni: "The French side attaches great importance to the visit of Special Representative Li Hui and expects China to further play a constructive role in the ceasefire and the [stopping of the] war."

Previously: Earlier, the Chinese special envoy visited Kyiv and Warsaw, and in the capitals of Ukraine and Poland, Li was told that any political settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war is possible only after Ukraine regains control over all of its internationally recognised territory.

