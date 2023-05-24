All Sections
Russia's Federation Council threatens Moldovan president for agreeing to arrest Putin

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 09:44

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the International Committee of Russia’s Federation Council [upper chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.], has said that Russia may initiate a criminal case against Moldovan President Maia Sandu and put her on the international wanted list.

Source: Dzhabarov on Telegram on 23 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official said Sandu could be accused of threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "It seems that Romanian citizen Maia Sandu, who holds the post of President of Moldova, has something wrong with her head. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has every reason to initiate a criminal case against Sandu, as she threatened to arrest the Russian president. She expects the head of Great Russia to come to her country, whose economy and well-being are completely dependent on Moscow," Dzhabarov wrote.

Background: On 23 May, Sandu said that Moldova would comply with the ruling of the International Criminal Court and arrest Putin if he came to the country.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

