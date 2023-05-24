All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's Federation Council threatens Moldovan president for agreeing to arrest Putin

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 09:44

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the International Committee of Russia’s Federation Council [upper chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.], has said that Russia may initiate a criminal case against Moldovan President Maia Sandu and put her on the international wanted list.

Source: Dzhabarov on Telegram on 23 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official said Sandu could be accused of threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It seems that Romanian citizen Maia Sandu, who holds the post of President of Moldova, has something wrong with her head. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has every reason to initiate a criminal case against Sandu, as she threatened to arrest the Russian president. She expects the head of Great Russia to come to her country, whose economy and well-being are completely dependent on Moscow," Dzhabarov wrote.

Background: On 23 May, Sandu said that Moldova would comply with the ruling of the International Criminal Court and arrest Putin if he came to the country.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: