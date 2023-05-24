Training of Ukrainian military on Abrams tanks to start next week – Pentagon

Ukrainian troops will begin training on M1A1 Abrams tanks next week.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder in a comment to Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ryder said that US instructors are expected to start training Ukrainians on M1A1 Abrams tanks "within the next week or so".

In addition, another military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that about 250 Ukrainians would arrive in Germany this week for training.

The Ukrainian military will train on 31 Abrams tanks that arrived in Germany earlier this month.

US officials have said that another batch of M1A1 Abrams is being repaired in the US and will be delivered to Ukraine by autumn.

The training in Germany is expected to last about 10 weeks. Ukrainians will be taught how to drive, manoeuvre in close combat, and maintain the tanks.

The official said the training structure would be similar to the previous US-led one using Bradley and Stryker combat vehicles.

The Biden administration announced its intention to send the tanks to Ukraine in January. It took this step after months of insisting that these tanks were too challenging to maintain and repair to encourage Germany to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks.

