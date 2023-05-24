West is ready to support Ukraine for years, Russia shouldn't expect to wait us out – UK PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the support of Ukraine from the West will continue "for years".

Source: Financial Times with reference to Rishi Sunak at a defence conference in London

Details: Sunak emphasised that Russia's strategy of waiting for the West to "get tired, bored" and stop helping [Ukraine] is not going to work.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are now leading a conversation with allies about what longer-term multilateral and bilateral security agreements we can put in place with Ukraine," he said.

More details: The UK prime minister emphasised that the West's promises of long-term support are aimed both at giving Ukraine confidence in its ability to defend itself and at deterring Russia from continuing the war.

Sunak also said that the correct and only course of action for Russia is to withdraw its troops and stop the war it has started.

He added that Ukraine's counteroffensive has "every chance of success" and said that "it is worth bearing in mind that what Ukraine has been doing over the past year is a [successful] counteroffensive".

Background: Rishi Sunak has said that attempts to freeze the war in Ukraine at the present stage are "absolutely wrong" and must be stopped.

Sunak also emphasised that Ukraine must not only win the war but also achieve lasting and just peace.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!