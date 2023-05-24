All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


West is ready to support Ukraine for years, Russia shouldn't expect to wait us out – UK PM

European PravdaWednesday, 24 May 2023, 10:57

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the support of Ukraine from the West will continue "for years".

Source: Financial Times with reference to Rishi Sunak at a defence conference in London

Details: Sunak emphasised that Russia's strategy of waiting for the West to "get tired, bored" and stop helping [Ukraine] is not going to work.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are now leading a conversation with allies about what longer-term multilateral and bilateral security agreements we can put in place with Ukraine," he said.

More details: The UK prime minister emphasised that the West's promises of long-term support are aimed both at giving Ukraine confidence in its ability to defend itself and at deterring Russia from continuing the war.

Sunak also said that the correct and only course of action for Russia is to withdraw its troops and stop the war it has started.

He added that Ukraine's counteroffensive has "every chance of success" and said that "it is worth bearing in mind that what Ukraine has been doing over the past year is a [successful] counteroffensive".

Background: Rishi Sunak has said that attempts to freeze the war in Ukraine at the present stage are "absolutely wrong" and must be stopped

Sunak also emphasised that Ukraine must not only win the war but also achieve lasting and just peace.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: