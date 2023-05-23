All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attempts to freeze war in Ukraine are wrong – UK Prime Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 09:19
Attempts to freeze war in Ukraine are wrong – UK Prime Minister

Attempts to freeze the war in Ukraine at the present stage are "absolutely wrong" and must be stopped.

Source: Evening Standard, referring to Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister

Details: Speaking in parliament, Sunak responded to former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who called for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He called on the UK to support international calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "He [the UK prime minister -ed.] is right, that a ceasefire is not peace, but any peace process has to be started by a ceasefire, otherwise this war will go on and get worse and worse," said Corbyn.

Sunak said that he can not agree with him.

"A ceasefire is not a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Russia has conducted an illegal and unprovoked invasion. It has committed heinous war crimes and the right and only response to that is for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, and all plans masquerading as peace plans, that are in fact attempts just to freeze the conflict where it is, are absolutely wrong and they should be called out," Sunak stated.

The UK prime minister also emphasised that other countries have agreed to the principle of "just and lasting peace", which is based on the UN charter, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We will keep ensuring that the peace Ukraine has is one that it deserves and one that is truly just and lasting," added Sunak.

Background: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated that mediation between Ukraine and Russia to end the full-scale war is acceptable only if it meets two "fundamental principles".

Kuleba also warns against sprouting peace plans for Ukraine "like mushrooms after rain".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: