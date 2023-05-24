All Sections
Russian occupation authorities "nationalise" Olena Zelenska's apartment in Crimea

Tetiana Lozovenko, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 May 2023, 13:33
Russian occupation authorities nationalise Olena Zelenska's apartment in Crimea
First Lady Olena Zelenska. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea have "nationalised" the apartment in Yalta that belongs to Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, and a number of other properties in the occupied peninsula.

Source: TASS; Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed "head of Crimea", on Telegram

Details: In addition to Zelenska’s apartment, the Russian occupation authorities have appropriated 57 other properties, which, according to the Russian media, belong to Ukrainian oligarchs, including:

  • Alef-Vinal-Krym winery, which belongs to Vadym Yermolaiev, a Ukrainian businessman;
  • Sky Plaza shopping mall in Yalta, which the Russian media claims is linked to Arsenii Yatseniuk, a former Prime Minister of Ukraine;
  • Seven Hundred and Co, an agricultural firm based in the Lenine district and linked with Ukrainian politician Arsen Avakov’s circle; 
  • The premises of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People in Simferopol.

The Russian occupation administration has installed their "temporary management" at the newly "nationalised" businesses.

