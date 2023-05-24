All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fighting subsides on flanks of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian forces gradually advance – Maliar

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 24 May 2023, 18:27
Fighting subsides on flanks of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian forces gradually advance – Maliar

The intensity of fighting on the flanks near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast has been decreasing on 24 May.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence

Quote: "During the day, the intensity of fighting on the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut has been decreasing. But this does not mean that the occupiers are getting weaker. On the contrary, the enemy is trying to strengthen their positions on the flanks and relies on artillery, launching constant attacks."

Details: At the same time, she stated that the Ukrainian forces are "gradually advancing". In the urban part of Bakhmut, the number of Russian assaults has decreased, and the Russians are changing the deployed units.

Advertisement:

"Our defenders are controlling a certain part of the Litak area in the southwest of the city," Maliar reported.

Background:

  • On 22 May, Maliar reported that the Russian occupiers are conducting mopping up operations in occupied districts of Bakhmut, while fighting for control over flanks in the north and south of the suburbs is ongoing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: