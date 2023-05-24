Fighting subsides on flanks of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian forces gradually advance – Maliar

The intensity of fighting on the flanks near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast has been decreasing on 24 May.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence

Quote: "During the day, the intensity of fighting on the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut has been decreasing. But this does not mean that the occupiers are getting weaker. On the contrary, the enemy is trying to strengthen their positions on the flanks and relies on artillery, launching constant attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, she stated that the Ukrainian forces are "gradually advancing". In the urban part of Bakhmut, the number of Russian assaults has decreased, and the Russians are changing the deployed units.

"Our defenders are controlling a certain part of the Litak area in the southwest of the city," Maliar reported.

Background:

On 22 May, Maliar reported that the Russian occupiers are conducting mopping up operations in occupied districts of Bakhmut, while fighting for control over flanks in the north and south of the suburbs is ongoing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





