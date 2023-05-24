All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin is afraid he will be killed, and we are getting closer – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 May 2023, 20:08
Putin is afraid he will be killed, and we are getting closer – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO FROM THE KREMLIN.RU WEBSITE

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is top of the list of "candidates" for elimination by the Ukrainian special forces, and the reason the Crimean Bridge has not yet been destroyed is to give the Russians a way to flee the peninsula.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview with the German publication Welt, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Skibitskyi: "He [Putin - ed.] notices that we are getting closer to him, but maybe he is also afraid of being killed by his own people... He is only now starting to stick his head out, and if he does that, we can’t be sure that it is really him."

Details: When asked whether Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence was behind the attacks on Russian propagandists, Skibitskyi said they were not important targets; the special forces' priority is to destroy the unit commander who ordered his men to attack. In particular, he said, Ukrainian intelligence is trying to eliminate Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Advertisement:

Skibitskyi also added that Defence Intelligence closely monitors all movements, command centres and front-line positions.

In addition, he confirmed that attacks on critical infrastructure facilities on Russian territory are the work of various Ukrainian agencies. This is done in order to interrupt the occupiers’ supply chains.

As far as temporarily occupied Crimea is concerned, Skibitskyi said there is not much critical infrastructure that could be destroyed to prevent weapons from being delivered.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

However, he noted that there are both intelligence representatives and partisans there who are "quite capable of striking".

Skibitsky noted that the Crimean Bridge is still standing because Ukraine wants to give the Russians an opportunity to flee the peninsula.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: