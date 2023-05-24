Zelenskyy: Our defence is improving faster than Russia can change its tactics

The Ukrainian Air Force has so far shot down about 900 of the roughly 1,160 Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia has launched over Ukraine.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s evening address on 24 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If we take, for example, just one weapon of Russian terror, the Iranian Shaheds, our soldiers have shot down almost 900 of these drones to date. In total, about 1,160 Shahed drones have been used against Ukraine. We shoot down most of them."

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised that Ukraine is constantly seeking tools to shoot down all the Iranian drones.

The president added that Russia is now increasingly resorting to so-called combined strikes, using different types of missiles and drones.

"I am grateful to our Air Force, to all our defenders of the sky, to our intelligence, for improving our defence faster than Russia can change its terror tactics," Zelenskyy concluded.

